Fire appears to be intentionally set, official says

TYRONZA, AR -

Poinsett County authorities are looking for the person who may have intentionally set a series of fires near an interstate overpass Saturday morning. 

According to Tyronza Fire Chief David Wood, firefighters had been battling a field and grass fire near some homes on School Street around 11:45 a.m. when a firefighter noticed smoke in the distance. 

Firefighters went to check it out and found three separate fires near the I-555/Ark. 135 overpass, Wood said. Wood said the fires were too far away to have been set in one area, causing authorities to suspect they were intentionally set. 

The fire did burn some areas of the overpass, Wood said. He also suggests people who live in the area should not burn anything, especially leaves, due to the dry and windy conditions. 

Anyone with information on the I-555/Ark. 135 fire can contact Wood at 870-243-4914.

The department was also busy early Saturday battling a house fire on Pecan Street. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one end of the home, which was damaged. Also, the siding of a nearby house was also burned, Wood said. 

    Saturday, November 25 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-25 22:22:25 GMT
