Customers shop small, support local community

Thanksgiving weekend is huge for retail stores across the country as well as local shops, especially on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers filled the sidewalks in Downtown Paragould on Saturday to take advantage of the different discounts and promotions for the shopping holiday.

The local store owners are thankful for the community’s support during this weekend and all year long.

Steven Gilland, owner of The Twisted Peacock, said their loyal customers help support his family while he continues his education.

“I’m a full-time student,” Gilland said. “I’m going for my masters in computer science and my wife is doing this full-time.”

He said the money spent in their store also recirculates into the community.

“Every dollar that we bring in goes back out,” Gilland said. “We try to spend it locally with our small businesses down here that way they can benefit their families as well.”

The Twisted Peacock features items from several different vendors and craftsman. Gilland said he enjoys helping out those micro-businesses.

“People that don’t necessarily have the funds to go out and have a huge shop or put the money into a brick and mortar, we support them in that way as well,” he said.

Mosaic Salon and Boutique owner Tracy Oglesby is also thankful that shoppers remembered to spend their money locally this year.

She said we need chain stores because they provide jobs for people, but she thinks people should also shop small when they can.

“But we also need our small mom and pop shops that you can go into and get a more unique feel and a little more unique shopping experience,” Oglesby said.

She encouraged people in every town to take time and see what their local vendors have to offer.

