Jonesboro woman celebrates 100 years

There was a special celebration at the St. Bernards Village Saturday afternoon for a woman who reached a big milestone in her life.

Irene Umbach is 100 years old.

She was surrounded by friends and family members to commemorate her long and healthy life.

“We were before the days of radio,” Umbach said. “We were before the days of television, and the most wonderful thing is we were before the days of so many of the meds that are out at this time that save our lives. I think that's one reason why I have lived this long.”

Umbach said her only secret to living to 100 is good genes. Many of her family members lived long lives also.

She said staying active also helps, though.

“Mostly walking,” Umbach said. “For a number of years I would walk about 3 miles every morning. And I was always really active in whatever I did.”

Umbach said she was almost overwhelmed with how many people took time out of their day to celebrate with her.

The Region 8 News crew hopes she had a gr8 birthday!

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android