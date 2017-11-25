A-State offense carries Red Wolves to 67-50 win

A record-setting offensive performance by Arkansas State led the Red Wolves to a 67-50 win over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wolves recorded 781 total yards of offense, which is a school and Sun Belt Conference record.

Redshirt Junior QB Justice Hansen was the catalyst for the A-State offense.

Hansen set a school record for passing yards at 520, and set the school record for total yards at 550.

He also recorded a career high six total touchdowns on the afternoon.

Junior running back Warren Wand also chipped in a career best 173 yards on the ground and added a touchdown for A-State.

The Red Wolves move to 7-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, still tied atop the Sun Belt standings.

A-State has a chance to claim a share of the Sun Belt Title next Saturday against Troy.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.