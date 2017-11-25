A-State offense carries Red Wolves to 67-50 win - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State offense carries Red Wolves to 67-50 win

MONROE, LA (KAIT) -

A record-setting offensive performance by Arkansas State led the Red Wolves to a 67-50 win over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday afternoon. 

The Red Wolves recorded 781 total yards of offense, which is a school and Sun Belt Conference record. 

Redshirt Junior QB Justice Hansen was the catalyst for the A-State offense. 

Hansen set a school record for passing yards at 520, and set the school record for total yards at 550. 

He also recorded a career high six total touchdowns on the afternoon. 

Junior running back Warren Wand also chipped in a career best 173 yards on the ground and added a touchdown for A-State. 

The Red Wolves move to 7-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, still tied atop the Sun Belt standings. 

A-State has a chance to claim a share of the Sun Belt Title next Saturday against Troy. 

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. 

