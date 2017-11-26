Authorities: One dead in shooting

According to Greene County Chief Deputy Rick Mellow, authorities there are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man.

Deputies got a call around 7 a.m. Sunday to go to a home on Greene 419 Road near Marmaduke. Authorities found the man dead at the home. Mellow said deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have a motive at this time.

