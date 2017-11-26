Man charged with murder in Marmaduke shooting

The Greene County Sheriff's Department has released more information about a deadly shooting in Marmaduke over the weekend.

Deputies got a call around 7 a.m. Sunday to go to a home on Greene 419 Road after yelling and a gunshot was heard.

Another call, reportedly from the suspected shooter identified as 33-year-old Steven Alan Goodman of Marmaduke, told dispatch he still had a gun and would slide it down the stairs when officers arrived.

With sidearm drawn, Deputy Kaleb Pitcher reported approaching the home and finding a man "laying on the ground in front of the door with blood around his head and blood on the front steps."

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Allen Houseman of Leachville.

Pitcher reported the front door of the residence was open with a closed storm door. The deputy saw and heard a rifle slide down the stairs as he looked through the storm door.

As he opened the door, Pitcher saw Goodman sitting at the top of the stairs. The suspect was ordered to come down and exited the house into the front yard still holding cell phone connected to the sheriff's department.

Goodman was detained by officers at the scene and is being held on a first-degree murder charge.

Dispatch advised Pitcher a 13-year-old girl was taken to a Paragould hospital by personal vehicle for an unknown injury. Officers were sent to the hospital to confirm and speak with the girl.

In addition, a 25-year-old woman was transported by Arkansas Methodist Medical Center to the hospital for injuries sustained in an incident before the shooting.

The case has been turned over to the Greene County Criminal Investigative Division.

