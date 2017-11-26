JPD: Suspect in double murder found dead

A man who was a suspect in a reported double homicide in Indianapolis shot and killed himself Friday, Jonesboro police said Sunday.

According to Jonesboro Police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, officers went to the 100 block of North Drake Street around 2:45 p.m. Friday after getting a call.

The officers later found Darrel Jackson of Indianapolis dead inside a vehicle. Jonesboro police later found out that Jackson was a suspect in a double murder in Indianapolis.

According to a report from Indianapolis television station WTHR , police there found Meredith Opel and Mallory Jackson dead at a home on Friday. Opel and Jackson were sisters, while Jackson was married to Darrel Jackson, the television station reported.

The two women’s bodies were found after police got a call around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the scene was difficult to comprehend.

“It was apparent to the officers the victims had some trauma to their bodies and at that point, it was determined to call homicide,” Indianapolis Police Sgt. Christopher Wilburn told the television station.

Indianapolis police were still attempting to find out a possible motive for the murders, but neighbors told the television station that there had been some sort of loud argument with the couple in front of the house in early November and that Darrel Jackson had not been back at the home since then.