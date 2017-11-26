Church raises money for prostate cancer foundation

A Pocahontas church raised over $1,000 for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation on Sunday.

Sutton Free Will Baptist Church held a no-shave-November contest awarding the titles of ugliest beard, most impressive beard and more to several men.

"They're going to vote on whether it's the best manicured or someone that's trying to grow a beard and maybe just didn't quite get one there," said Pastor Kevin Barnett.

As part of the event, the church will donate their offering to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The event began two years ago in honor of a church member.

The church's former pastor participated in no-shave-November in honor of 20-year prostate cancer survivor, Raul Blasini.

"He knew that I'm a prostate cancer survivor and he heard about no-shave-November in honor of somebody," Blasini said. "He did it for me and the church came together and we have about 46 men last year."

Blasini who is an APCF board member says he is proud to see his church support the organization.

"It's blessing and the people know that the prostate cancer foundation is helping around the state," he said.

