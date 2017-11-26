Police: Body in Fort Smith may be tied to Oklahoma slaying

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Police in Fort Smith say the death of a man found on the city's south side may be connected to a slaying in Oklahoma.

Police spokesman Anthony Rice says the body of the 28-year-old man was found Saturday in a wooded area known as Chaffee Crossing, near Massard Missionary Baptist Church.

Rice said the death appears to be related to a slaying being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, but declined to other details.

The man's name and a cause of his death have not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.