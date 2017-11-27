One of the West Memphis 3 arrested over the weekend

One of the "West Memphis 3" is behind bars following an arrest over the weekend in Arkansas.

Jessie Misskelley, according to our CNN-affiliate WREG in Memphis, was arrested on Saturday.

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office jail roster states the 42-year-old man from Marion faces charges of no driver's license, no proof of liability insurance, and driving without one or more headlights.

Misskelley was freed from prison six years ago after spending nearly 20 years in jail for the 1993 murders of three boys in West Memphis.

He is the only one of the three men convicted in the case to stay in the West Memphis area since being released from prison.

In 2011, Misskelley along with Damien Echols and Jason Baldwin entered an Alford guilty plea in the case allowing the men to be freed. Read more about their release here.

