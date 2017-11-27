State police agents investigating Stuttgart slaying

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Stuttgart, about 45 miles southeast of Little Rock. According to Little Rock television station KTHV , 39-year-old Charles Lindel Ice was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:20 p.m. Authorities say Ice was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Special agents with Arkansas State Police are investigating.

