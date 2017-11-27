Men arrested for drugs, public intoxication, endangering welfare of minors

Instead of finding Black Friday deals, two men found themselves dealing with several misdemeanors including endangering the welfare of minors.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday Paragould police officers were called to Walmart, 2802 W. Kingshighway, in reference to an SUV "driving hazardously in the parking lot."

According to the incident report, a man who appeared to be heavily intoxicated got out the vehicle and walked into the store. He also nearly stepped in front of another vehicle and was nearly hit.

Prior to the Walmart report, another officer was investigating a similar report of hazardous driving at the Iron Horse restaurant on Highway 49 north.

Police found the SUV in the Walmart parking lot parked across two parking spaces with people inside.

While approaching the vehicle, officers say, Thomas Shatley, 46, of Lafe opened the passenger door and vomited. Officers stated they immediately smelled the odor of intoxicants on Shatley coming from him.

Two children between the ages of one and seven years old were in the SUV as well.

Officers asked Shatley how much he had been drinking and said he had not been drinking much, according to the report. Shatley's voice was "extremely slurred" when he answered.

When asked who was driving the vehicle, Shatley said it was his daughter who he said went inside to shop on Black Friday.

However, Walmart employees pulled up surveillance video of the parking lot and later identified 28-year-old Jesse Dodson of Lafe as the driver. The video reportedly showed the SUV nearly hitting a light pole prior to parking and Dodson step in front of a moving vehicle.

A picture of Dodson was shown to Shatley who said it was his son-in-law, but he still believed his daughter was in the store too. When Shatley asked the children if their mother was with them when they came to Walmart, they said no.

Dodson was found inside the store and brought back to the SUV. Officers state the man was staggering when he walked, had slurred speech, and smelled of intoxicants.

The mother of the children was called to pick them up from the scene.

As officers waited with the children they reported smelling marijuana from the vehicle.

According to the report, a partial bottle of Crown Royal was found along with 6.5 grams of marijuana, wrapping papers, and partial marijuana cigarettes. The alcohol and drugs were confiscated.

Shatley and Dodson were arrested for possession of marijuana, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and public intoxication.

Both were taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

