Arkansas secretary of state starts foreign affairs nonprofit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin has formed a nonprofit he says will strive to educate people about foreign affairs.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Martin filed incorporation paperwork this month to create the Arkansas Foreign Affairs Roundtable.



The Republican says the aim will be to help Arkansas residents become more aware of multitrack diplomacy and to get more involved in foreign affairs. He says he also hopes the nonprofit helps people learn more about how to foster relationships outside the U.S.



Martin says he'll initially pay for all the organization's activities because he doesn't have any funding sources lined up.



Martin has served as secretary of state since 2011. His term ends in January 2019.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

