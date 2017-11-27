Shooting reported at birthday party, police chase followed

Police say an argument at a birthday party may have led to a shooting and then a pursuit with officers. Two men were arrested in the incident.

On Sunday just before 4 a.m., Officer Aasin Lester stated he was dispatched to the 2000-block of N. Church St. for shots heard. While in route, another call came in about three males and a female arguing and three shots were fired.

The males suspected in the shooting reportedly left in a white car headed toward Parker Park.

Officer Christopher Pigg spoke with a witness at the intersection of E. Johnson Ave. and Highway 91/N. Main St. who said it was her birthday.

She said there were several people over she did not know. They started arguing outside her residence and then she heard three gunshots.

Pigg reported finding a couple of shell casing on the front porch of the residence prior to speaking with the woman. They were collected for evidence.

The woman did not know who fired and did not believe anyone was hurt.

Officer Lester stated he made a right turn onto Main St. from Johnson Ave. and saw a white vehicle pass at a high rate of speed going south on Main.

The officer turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle as he activated his emergency lights. The vehicle increased speed and Lester notified dispatch and turned on his siren.

The car continued southbound on Union running several red lights while traveling about 80 mph. The driver then turned east onto Highland reaching speeds up to 90 mph and running more red lights, according to the incident report.

The pursuit continued into the Mall at Turtle Creek parking lot, then onto Red Wolf Blvd., Race St., and then Access Rd.

From there the car continued onto Interstate 555 southbound and Jonesboro police officers were called off.

Craighead County deputies continued the pursuit and eventually arrested the driver and passenger.

The driver, 22-year-old Calbert Shaw-Reed, and his passenger, 20-year-old Christopher Jaylon Herring, both of Memphis, TN were taken into custody.

According to online jail records, Herring was released later Sunday morning and was facing a charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Shaw-Reed is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center facing numerous charges including reckless driving and fleeing.

He's expected in court Monday and was not given a bond due to having other felony charges in the county.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android