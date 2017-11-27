Road closure coming to Black Rock area

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced they'll close State Highway 361 near Black Rock to replace a drainage structure.

In a news release, ARDOT says State Highway 361 at Lawrence County Road 222, will be closed to thru traffic starting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 29.

ARDOT is suggesting that local traffic use local county and city roads, to avoid the work zone, while large trucks and vehicles should use U.S. Highway 62 or U.S. Highway 67 as an alternate route.

