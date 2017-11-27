Police: Calls to help fire victim a scam

Calls to help a recent fire victim are turning out to be a scam according to police.

Marked Tree police posted on their Facebook page that they're getting reports that the "Fraternal Order of Law Enforcement" is calling asking for donations to help Officer Anquion Williams with his recent house fire.

MTPD says this is a scam and do not give out any credit card or banking information.

According to the post, the suspects are calling from a 375 number.

