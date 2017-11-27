Fisherman hooks big lottery prize money

A man originally from out of state reeled in a huge prize after scratching off a lottery ticket.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Charles Geinosky scratched a Big Money Multiplier instant ticket and won $250,000 over the weekend.

The winning ticket was purchased at OM Sales LLC in Bull Shoals.

Geinosky, who retired after 41 years in the elevator business, moved from Illinois to Bull Shoals with his family about a year ago to live out his life-long dream of fishing every day.

“My heart stopped when I saw what I had won,” Geinosky told lottery officials.

He also said he plans to start a college fund for his granddaughter with his winnings.

