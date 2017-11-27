AR Forestry Commission: wildfires burn 1,800 acres over Thanksgiving holiday

The Arkansas Forestry Commission said Monday that more than 3,100 acres in Arkansas have burned due to wildfires since the start of November. 1,805 of those burned over the Thanksgiving holiday alone.

According to the Commission, their rangers, foresters, and support personnel like dispatchers and pilots responded to 103 wildfires from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

"Current drought conditions and weather forecasts for low humidity and gusty winds create elevated wildfire danger across Arkansas through this week," the commission stated in a news release on Monday.

59 Arkansas counties are now under a high wildfire danger. The remaining 16 counties are under a moderate wildfire danger. In Region 8, most eastern counties are under a moderate wildfire danger while most western counties are under a high wildfire danger.

Multiple Region 8 counties are currently under a burn ban.

Arkansas residents can report wildfires to the AFC Dispatch Center by calling 1-800-468-8834.

