Broyles Award finalists named; goes to top college assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Offensive and defensive coordinators from the top four teams in this week's Associated Press poll, plus the defensive leader at 12th-ranked UCF, are finalists for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot of top-ranked Clemson directs a unit averaging 458 yards per game, including 215 yards on the ground. The offense at No. 2 Oklahoma leads the nation with 594 yards per game and is directed by Broyles finalist Bill Bedenbaugh.

At No. 3 Wisconsin, the defense under finalist Jim Leonhard gives up 237 yards per game, the lowest among major schools, while Kevin Steele directs a defense at No. 4 Auburn that limits opponents to 303 yards per game. UCF's offense under finalist Troy Walters averages 524 yards per game.

The Broyles Award will be given out next week. You can see the awards ceremony Tuesday, December 5th at Noon on NBC Region 8.

It is named after longtime Arkansas coach and athletic director Frank Broyles, who had a number of assistants hold head coaching jobs in college football and the NFL.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

