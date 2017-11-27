Drug maker spending $31M to build facility in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A startup manufacturer of drug medications is spending $31.1 million to open a new facility in northwest Arkansas that will eventually employ more than 100 workers.



OurPharma announced Monday that it will begin construction this winter on a nearly 15-acre site at the Fayetteville Commercial Park for its new facility. The Fayetteville-based company says it will initially hire 10 to 12 new employees and expand to more than 100 within a seven-year period.



The company plans four phases of development over 10 years, with the first phase focused on compounded medications needed for hospitals and clinics. It will expand into the generic drug market in later phases by focusing on products such as insulin.



The company is receiving state sales and use tax refunds and payroll rebates for the project.

