Paragould police warn merchants of fake cash during holiday season

The Paragould Police Department has issued a warning to businesses in town: watch out for counterfeit money this holiday season.

The police department said suspects are taking advantage of the holiday rush to try and pass the fake cash at area stores.

Sergeant Jack Hailey said they received four reports over the weekend about fake money being used at stores.



Sgt. Hailey said some of the money the recovered had the words "For Motion Picture Use Only" on them. The other counterfeit bills recovered had pink Chinese or Japanese lettering on it. However, he said he knows some fake money can look very realistic.

"You know, you get 20 customers backed up and they're shoveling out $100 dollar bills or $50 dollar bills or whatever, you know, you don't have time to sit there and look for the magnetic strips and you know all that stuff," Sgt. Hailey said. "So we've seen a lot of it."

Sgt. Hailey also warned that crooks aren't just passing big bills anymore. At PPD, they've seen counterfeits $10's and $20's as well.

Sgt. Hailey said they want merchants to just be more aware during this busy season. He said taking a few extra seconds to check the money thoroughly could save you money in the long run.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android