Hoxie superintendent announces plans to retire

The Hoxie School District has begun the search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Radius Baker told Region 8 News today that he plans to retire. He has not yet announced a specific date for his retirement.

School board members held the first interview for the position during a specially called meeting Monday night.

He joined the staff in 2014 on an interim basis but stayed on for several years.

Before joining the Hoxie School District, he served as superintendent for the Valley View School District .

