JPD to add two new officers to staff

The Jonesboro Police Department announced Monday they plan to hire two new officers to their staff in 2018.

It all comes thanks to a grant funded by The Federal Cops for Hire Program.

According to Police Chief Rick Elliott, the grant will pay 75% of the officer's salaries over a three-year period, with the other 25% coming from the city.

Elliott said with Jonesboro continuing to grow at a rapid rate, it's important his department follows suit.

"The way Jonesboro's growing, we're going to have to grow also to keep up with things that are going on," Elliott said. "So, this is a way to add additional staffing and not cost, have, put that cost onto the taxpayers."

Elliott said with the hiring of the new officers, the Jonesboro Police Department will have 163 new officers in total.

With property crimes on the rise, the added officers are expected to help the department focus on combating these crimes.

Elliott said he hopes to have the two officers hired by summer 2018.

