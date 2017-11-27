STIPP grant to provide Jonesboro money for several projects

A STIPP grant awarded to the city of Jonesboro will help the city with several projects in the future.

Thanks to the grant, the city will spend $8 million, and be awarded $90 million to have work done on projects.

The money provided will help improve work on roads, widening turning lanes, and improving sidewalks.

Bill Campbell, communications director, said it's all a part of making Jonesboro a better place for residents.

"We are working hard to provide our priorities, safety quality of life, making downtown look really good and to have all the things that everybody wants," Campbell said.

Campbell said residents can soon expect to see road improvements all over the city thanks to the grant.

The funding from the grant is expected to last several years and to the completion of several projects in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android