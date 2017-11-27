Clay County employees to get raise

Clay County employees will get a pay raise at the beginning of 2018.

The Clay County Quorum Court approved a 50 cent an hour raise at last week’s meeting.

Employees were also given a $400 incentive raise for the remainder of 2017.

