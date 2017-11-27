Five Arkansas schools among finalists for STEAM contest

Five Arkansas schools are among the 255 nationwide finalists for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, the finalists are:

Rison Junior-Senior High School, Rison

Beebe Junior High School, Beebe

Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale

Harrison Middle School, Harrison

eStem Junior High School, Little Rock

The schools were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities using science, technology, engineering, arts and math learning (STEAM).

51 state winners will submit a video of their project in action, while 41 of those states receive a $25,000 Samsung technology package.

Ten national finalists will pitch their project to a panel of judges at a Pitch Event.

Seven schools will receive a $50,000 Samsung technology package, while the remaining three will receive a $150,000 Samsung technology package.

The ten national finalists can also be rewarded an additional $20,000 based on social media voting.

