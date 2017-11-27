Kennett police searching for car dealership thief

Kennett police need the public’s help identifying who took two tires off a truck at the Glen Sain dealership, 1607 Independence Ave.

According to a Kennett Police Department news release, a silver or light gray, late model Ford pickup truck with two unidentified suspected entered the dealership’s parking lot around 4:00 Sunday morning.

The truck parked next to a new truck, then the suspect took the wheels and tires off the new truck and left with them.

The release stated the Glen Sain dealership in Paragould also had two sets of new wheels and tires stolen the night before as well as a theft at a dealership in Malden. Information was still being collected on those thefts.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the truck should call Lt. John Higgins at the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

