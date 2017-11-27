Deputy found not guilty of passing stopped school bus

A deputy fired for allegedly passing a stopped school bus was found not guilty of that charge.

According to a document from the District Court of Cleburne County, Jeffrey Maxey was found not guilty after a bench trial on November 21.

Maxey, who was initially placed on paid administrative leave, was later fired from the department by Sheriff Chris Brown.

During a grievance hearing, Quorum Court members found that Maxey’s name should be cleared pursuant to Section C on page six of the Cleburne County Employee Policies and Procedures guide.

Justices also found that since Maxey was an at-will employee subject to termination at any point, no Constitutional or Arkansas Law violations in regards to his firing.

