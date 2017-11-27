Cave City crews battled fire at old plant nursery

The Cave City Fire Department worked a structure fire shortly after noon on Monday.

According to Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett, the fire was located at the old plant nursery building at the corner of Highway 167 and Kathinda Street.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

Fire Chief Ronny Milligan posted on the department's Facebook page that he "always dreaded that building catching fire, because of the materials used in the building of the structure."

Milligan said crews already had to return to the building to put out hot spots once Monday night.

"Those kind of buildings are hard to get out the first time," he wrote.

The Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Evening Shade Fire Department and Kyle Cherry with the Northside Fire Department assisted Cave City.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

