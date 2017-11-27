Construction begins on stadium ahead of big game

Construction on the north end zone expansion at Centennial Bank Stadium will be well underway by A-State Football’s game against Troy on Saturday.

Crews began tearing the bleachers out of the end zone Monday.

Saturday’s game is the last home football game of the season, senior night, and the Sunbelt Championship game.

It will be nationally televised on ESPN2 but is still expected to draw a big crowd to the stadium.

With the bleachers gone, general admission tickets that would normally be seated in the north end zone will now be in some of the reserved seats on the east and west sides of the stadium.

“We’re just going to have both sides packed and it’ll still be a great atmosphere,” A-State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said.

The sidewalk behind the end zone will not be closed or blocked, though.

“It won’t affect that at all,” Mohajir said. “We’re going to do as best we can to accommodate all of our fans and pedestrians while they’re at the game.”

When finished, the expansion will have a 66,000 square foot operations center for student-athletes and coaches as well as premium seating and large water features.

The $29 million project will be privately funded.

