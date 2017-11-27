Two potential locations for Crisis Stabilization Unit named

Two new options for the Crisis Stabilization Unit were briefly discussed at the Craighead County Quorum Court Monday night.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said that Sheriff Marty Boyd has looked into two buildings on Browns Lane in Jonesboro.

One is an old medical building. The other is Barton’s Lumber’s old human resources building.

Judge Hill said these are both good options because they are near MidSouth Health Systems.

Sheriff Boyd could not be at the meeting Monday night to discuss how much it would cost to renovate each building.

At the last meeting, Boyd discussed possibly building the unit on the Craighead County Detention Center property, but that is an expensive option.

