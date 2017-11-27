Deaf custodian decorates school for Christmas

Being a school janitor usually comes with commotion, kids talking, trash bags opening, and chairs clanging.

According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, all Health Wilson hears is silence.

Wilson is a custodian at Newark Elementary School and he is deaf.

Even though he is surrounded by silence, what he creates to surround his students does not have to be heard.

About this time every year, he decorates the walls of the cafeteria with Santa, a snowman, a penguin, and even an elf.

Kids see it the Monday after they return from Thanksgiving after he spends the Thanksgiving holiday vacation sprinkling some holiday spirit into the school.

