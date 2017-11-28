Hwy reopened after accident near AR/MO state line

Traffic is moving once again after an accident Tuesday morning near the Arkansas/Missouri state line.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident had blocked Highway 67 about a mile south of the state line.

ARDOT states both lanes were blocked for about 20 minutes.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

