West Plains man charged with murder after running from police and killing another driver

A southern Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 29-year-old man who was killed by a man running from police.

According to our CNN affiliate, KY3 in Springfield, MO, 21-year-old Grayson Smith, is charged with 2nd-degree murder and felony resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to the report, it happened in West Plains.

Smith refused to pull over for an officer which turned into a pursuit where Smith started driving even faster.

During the incident, Smith hit Kannen Farris’ car, killing him.

