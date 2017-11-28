MO man facing charges from murder 13 years ago

A Missouri man who was formerly in a mental hospital now faces charges in a murder case 13 years ago.

According to court documents, Justen L. Patterson, 35, of Bloomfield was arrested Monday at the mental health facility by the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department.

Charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action were refiled against Patterson in the death of Vernon E. Lispey from 2004.

A probable cause affidavit stated Stoddard County authorities investigated the stabbing of Lispey, who was 18, in September 2004 in Bernie.

Patterson, who was 21 at the time, confessed to stabbing Lispey during an interview with authorities, according to court documents.

In May 2011, Patterson was found unfit to stand trial and was hospitalized at a mental health center in Farmington until he was released Monday.

Patterson remains in jail with no bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

