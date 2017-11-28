Poplar Bluff man gigs fish for new state record

Jeff Rowland with his record-setting northern hog sucker on the Current River. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

A Missouri angler set a new state record for using an "alternative method" of catching his fish.

Jeff Rowland of Poplar Bluff broke the record after gigging a northern hog sucker on the Current River in Ripley County on Oct. 15.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the fish weighed 2 pounds, 8 ounces with a length of 18.3 inches.

The recent catch beat the previously gigged 2-pound, 3-ounce northern hog sucker by Rowland's cousin in 2010.

“I can’t believe I now hold the alternative methods state-record for northern hog sucker!” Rowland told MDC officials. “I am just glad it’s another Rowland holding the record.”

Staff with MDC verified the weight on a verified scale in West Plains.

Record-setting fish in Missouri are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include gigging, archery, trotlines, spearfishing, etc.

For more information about state-record fish, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android