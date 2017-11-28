Vandalism reported at Jonesboro Girl Scouts

Police were called to investigate vandalism reported by the Girl Scouts.

Officer Christopher Taylor responded to 3434 One Place in Jonesboro Monday to take the report.

A representative with the Girl Scouts told the officer everything was in order as of Nov. 22 but she found the damage Monday morning.

Taylor's report noted two spotlights were broken in front of the building, mulch was dug up in the front flower beds, and someone had walked on the flowers.

In addition, a block and several rocks were placed in the flower bed which were not originally there. A rolled up water hose was pulled out.

During the interview with Taylor, the woman also noticed two grass plants were burned. Taylor saw they were burned and believed that was reason the hose was pulled out.

Over $200 in damages were listed in the report.

There was no camera footage to review and no potential suspects.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android