Arkansas police chief arrested for theft

FLIPPIN, Ark. (AP) - A former police chief in northern Arkansas has been arrested on a charge of property theft.



The Baxter Bulletin reports that 38-year-old Ronald Dustin Smith was booked into the Marion County jail on Monday. Jail records show he was released after posting a $5,000 bond.



Court records allege Smith accumulated more than $8,000 in unauthorized charges on a city credit card. The charges started in December 2016 and ended last month. The records say many charges were made while Smith was off-duty and going to Florida while working for another company.



Smith was fired from the Flippin Police Department on Nov. 2. The city attorney says the reason behind his firing is part of an ongoing investigation by the state police.



He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13. Jail records don't show whether Smith has an attorney.



Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

