Marijuana, air duster found inside crashed vehicle

Jonesboro police say they found drugs and a can of air duster while investigating a crash Tuesday.

Two people were injured in a head-on crash on Nestle Way near the I-555 exit which closed the road for about two hours.

According to a JPD incident report, Brandon Blagg, 21, and Tonya Puckett, 35, both of Trumann were airlifted to a Memphis, TN hospital.

Blagg was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 and Puckett was his passenger.

Officer Ryan Crawford stated in the report emergency crews recovered a "suspected burnt marijuana roach" from Puckett who was incapacitated at the time due to the crash.

A can of air duster was also found in the passenger floorboard. Crawford stated the can was "still cool to the touch" when it was removed.

All of the items and blood samples from Blagg were taken into evidence.

Officer Jeff Vernon spoke with the other driver involved in the crash who was driving a diesel tractor truck at the time.

He said he was going north on Nestle when he saw the car coming towards him in the wrong lane.

The truck driver was going over a ditch protected by a guardrail which prevented him from getting out of the way of the other vehicle. So he tried to move over as far as possible to the right.

The car then hit the truck before the truck was able to clear the ditch. According to the report, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The truck driver was taken by ambulance to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.

Blagg and Puckett were unresponsive and not able to give a verbal statement of what happened.

Officer Vernon also spoke with a witness who was following the truck and gave the same statement as the truck driver.

Based on the witness statement and evidence collected at the scene, the officer determined Blagg was at fault for the collision.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android