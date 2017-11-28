Two injured and flown to hospitals after crash near Nestle and I-555

Two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Nestle Way near the I-555 exit.

According to E911 Director Jeff Presley, two medical helicopters were called to the scene to transport two people to nearby hospitals.

The extent of those injuries is not known.

The roadway was closed for about 2 hours.

