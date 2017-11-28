Dollar General coming to Weiner - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dollar General coming to Weiner

WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

A Dollar General is coming to the city of Weiner. 

A new sign and dirt work have begun on Highway 49 on the north end of town.

Weiner City hall says they don't have a specific date of completion, but the contractor said they hope to have it done in a few months. 

