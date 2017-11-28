Arrestee escapes briefly, recaptured

A man arrested on multiple warrants from other counties escaped custody briefly and then was recaptured.

According to the Jonesboro Police incident report, an officer ran a license check on a car traveling down Caraway Road.

The plate came back stolen, and the officer then followed the car into the Motel 6 parking lot.

The officer made contact with Aritrell Smith, placed him in handcuffs and questioned him about the stolen plate.

The report states that Smith gave the officer another name at first, but the officer found his ID in his wallet.

Smith is wanted on multiple warrants out of Washington and Pulaski Counties as a probation absconder and had multiple felony bench warrants.

Smith was placed in the back of the police car as the officer conducted a probation search of the vehicle. A small baggie of marijuana was located on the nightstand in Smith's hotel room.

Smith was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Once Smith and the officer arrived, the officer brought Smith out of the car.

During transport, Smith had slipped his handcuffs, unbeknownst to the officer, but had kept his hands behind his back to keep it disguised.

The report states Smith stepped out of the patrol car, took a couple steps back and then took off

running out of the sally port towards the front gate of the CCDC.

The officer chased after Smith, deploying two tasers but one missed, and the other had no effect because of Smith's winter clothing.

The officer caught Smith just before the wooded area outside of the CCDC, where he was restrained again and escorted inside.

Smith is facing third-degree escape, fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing governmental operations.

