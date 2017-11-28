Crews respond to shop fire near Brookland - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews respond to shop fire near Brookland

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

According to Brookland Fire Chief Steve Beck, crews responded to a shop fire in the 1500-block of Craighead County Road 761 around 6:15 Tuesday night.

Beck said the shop was surrounded by woods and there was a fear at the time the fire would spread.

Nobody was at the shop at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Brookland, Philadelphia, South Greene County, and Western Greene County fire departments responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Region 8 News will bring you the latest details on the situation as they emerge.

