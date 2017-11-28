Zach Williams nominated for Grammy award for "Chain Breaker" - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Zach Williams nominated for Grammy award for "Chain Breaker"

JONESBORO, AR

A Jonesboro native finds himself nominated for one of music's biggest awards.

Zach Williams, who broke out with his album Chain Breaker, has been nominated for a Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" for his album "Chain Breaker."

Williams and four other artists are up for the award.

The album is currently available on iTunes.

To see if Williams will win the award, be sure to tune in to The Grammys.

The awards show will be held in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018.

