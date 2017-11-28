Forestry commission warns about wildfire danger - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Forestry commission warns about wildfire danger

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The entire state of Arkansas is under high wildfire risk and many counties are under a burn ban, including many in Region 8. 

Lawrence County Forestry Ranger Eric Smith said they've been called to assist with several grass and field fires over the past several days. 

He said the dry ground, low humidity, and steady winds are all a factor in these fires. 

On Monday, nearly 300 acres were burned in Portia after a grass fire got out of control and spread through tall grass. 

Five different fire departments responded to get the fire under control. 

"People driving by and they see something, please call the local 911 or our dispatch center," Smith said. "That can report fires and get us out to it, get the local fire department going. You know, don't ignore it because somebody's house could get burnt down."

Smith urged everyone to pay attention to the wildfire warnings and burn bans that are in place. 

You can be cited if you are caught burning during a ban.

You can find an up-to-date list of those bans on the forestry's website

