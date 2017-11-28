High speed chase suspect faces multiple charges

A Jonesboro man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday.

The incident started when police responded to a shots-fired call in the 2000-block of N. Church Street early Sunday morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Calbert Shaw-Reed is facing numerous charges, including a felony, in relation to the incident.

Detective Gary Etter with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department stated in his probable cause affidavit that Shaw-Reed reached speeds of more than 70 mph while driving on North Church Street.

A Jonesboro Police Department officer attempted to pull Shaw-Reed over but he continued driving south onto Union Street, where he reached speeds of more than 80 mph.

"From Union, the suspect turned southbound onto Main St.," court documents state. "While traveling very recklessly on Main, the suspect was running red lights, driving at an extremely high rate of speed, and failing to maintain a single lane."

Court documents state there was light traffic on the road at that time, "but the suspect was putting countless lives at risk."

From there, Shaw-Reed turned onto Highland Drive, and eventually drove into the parking lot of the Mall at Turtle Creek.

"Once in the mall parking lot, the suspect did several laps in front of JC Penney and Target, as law enforcement gave chase," the affidavit states.

Eventually, Shaw-Reed drove to Interstate 555 and headed south, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Though Jonesboro police officers were called off the chase at that point, Deputy Arron Chadwick, who was at the Bay exit on I-555, joined Detective Etter in the chase.

Det. Etter said by then, Shaw-Reed was reaching speeds of 120+ mph.

Multiple agencies along the highway attempted to assist by deploying spike strips but were unable to get to the interstate in time.

However, a Poinsett County sheriff's deputy was able to deploy spike strips at the Payneway Floodway Bridge.

"The suspect swerved to miss the spikes, and the vehicle began to fishtail. The suspect vehicle hit the steel wire barrier in the middle of the interstate, disabling the vehicle," the affidavit states.

Sheriff's deputies then ordered that Shaw-Reed and a passenger, Christopher Herring, out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

In the vehicle, officers found marijuana residue, scales, and a loaded M&P .22 caliber rifle. Initially, police thought the barrel of the rifle was too short, but after measuring the barrel, determined was of legal length. To possess a Short Barrel Rifle you must have proper documentation from the federal government.

Court documents say while running an Interstate Identification Index, police learned Shaw-Reed was a felon with an extensive criminal history.

Tuesday, a judge found probable cause to charge Shaw-Reed with possession of a firearm by certain persons; fleeing; possession of marijuana, less than 4 ounces; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $25,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

