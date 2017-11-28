Two victims report woman stole, used their debit cards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two victims report woman stole, used their debit cards

Shea Morgan Cook (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Shea Morgan Cook (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a Butterball employee stole two debit cards from two different people over the course of a few weeks and spent more than $1,000 with them.

On Nov. 17, a Jonesboro woman reported Shea Morgan Cook stole her debit card and used it to make $329 worth of fraudulent transactions.

“[Victim 1] advised that she had allowed Shea Cook to stay with her during after [sic] Cook had been kicked out of another residence,” court documents state. “During the time she was staying with [victim 1] she would steal the debit card belonging to [victim 1], use it and then put it back.”

The victim said Cook admitted via text message to using her debit card.

On Nov. 27, a woman reported to the Jonesboro Police Department that Cook stole her debit card and fraudulently used it for a total of $995.48

“[Victim 2] advised me that she worked a different shift at Butterball than Cook does,” the probable cause affidavit states. “So while she would be asleep, Cook would get her debit and make the transactions.”

The victim said she confronted Cook, who allegedly admitted to stealing her debit card. Court documents say she also sent text messages to the victim about taking her money.

On Tuesday, Cook appeared before Craighead County Judge David Boling, who found probable cause to charge Cook with two felony counts of theft of a debit card and two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

Her bond was set at $10,000. She’s set to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

