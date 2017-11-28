Field fire causes damage, injuries

A massive grass that started in a Miscanthus field, which is grass used to create biofuel, burned in Paragould Tuesday afternoon.

“It started pretty small and the next thing we know it was up to those pine trees,” Randy Allen, Paragould resident, said.

The fire caused damage and required evacuations for some in one neighborhood.

“I don’t think I’ve ever put on my shoes that fast, that’s all I’ve got to say,” one resident said.

“I took off running for my black dog and my chickens and it already killed one of my chickens,” resident Anthony Vaughn said.

Vaughn was even injured in the fire.

“I was on fire on my left arm,” Vaughn said. “It keeps popping. There is another place that's about to pop up.”

Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang said over 70 emergency officials responded to the fire, spending hours knocking it town.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the rural departments, the rescue squad, the PD, the groups of people who brought out water. We really appreciate the support. It is about as good as it gets in Paragould because we all help out,” Lang said.

Even though the fire is now under control, questions on how it started still remain.

“I’d like to know who started this fire. It would be nice to know.” Vaughn said.

A sentiment many in the community have as well.

“Whoever started this needs to be put in jail because this is ridiculous,” a resident said.

