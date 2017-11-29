Jonesboro man sentenced for Medicaid fraud, theft

A Jonesboro man was sentenced for Medicaid fraud after pleading guilty.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday Emmett Paul Milam pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and theft in a Pulaski County court.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to the felonies for submitting fraudulent billings and received payments for services not rendered from 2013-2015.

Milam's Medicaid provider number was suspended after it was used to commit fraud, according to Rutledge. Milam then began billing using a different Medicaid provider number.

He was sentenced to six years probation and must pay $90,941.10 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program Trust Fund, with $10,000 paid immediately, plus a $30,000 fine.

Milam will also be excluded from Medicaid for five years.

