Earle woman "banks" thousands off lottery win - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Earle woman "banks" thousands off lottery win

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARKIN, AR (KAIT) -

A $5 lottery ticket turned into a big win for an Arkansas woman. 

Rhonda from Earle won $100,000 from a Bank On It scratch-off ticket, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

She picked up her lucky ticket at the Parkin Food Mart.

No word on what Rhonda plans to do with her winnings.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Talk or text to turn in poachers

    Talk or text to turn in poachers

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:49 PM EST2017-11-29 21:49:22 GMT
    Source: AGFCSource: AGFC

    With only 180 wildlife officers to cover more than 3.4 million acres of hunting and fishing area in Arkansas, the deck may seem stacked in favor of poachers. But, the AGFC continues to make a strong statement to people who ignore wildlife regulations.

    With only 180 wildlife officers to cover more than 3.4 million acres of hunting and fishing area in Arkansas, the deck may seem stacked in favor of poachers. But, the AGFC continues to make a strong statement to people who ignore wildlife regulations.

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-11-29 21:39:14 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:42 PM EST2017-11-29 21:42:43 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Negligent homicide charge dropped in fatal crash

    Negligent homicide charge dropped in fatal crash

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-11-29 20:31:39 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-11-29 21:13:25 GMT
    Tanner Platz and Zachary Wells died July 23, 2015, when a tractor-trailer truck struck their vehicle head-on. (Source: KAIT)Tanner Platz and Zachary Wells died July 23, 2015, when a tractor-trailer truck struck their vehicle head-on. (Source: KAIT)

    A man charged with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that left two people dead pleaded no contest Monday to driving left of center.

    A man charged with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that left two people dead pleaded no contest Monday to driving left of center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly