Earle woman "banks" thousands off lottery win

A $5 lottery ticket turned into a big win for an Arkansas woman.

Rhonda from Earle won $100,000 from a Bank On It scratch-off ticket, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

She picked up her lucky ticket at the Parkin Food Mart.

No word on what Rhonda plans to do with her winnings.

